George Kittle's agent 'very patient' in 49ers contract negotiations

George Kittle still is under contract for one more season. The record-breaking tight end will wear a 49ers jersey in the 2020 season, however, the front office already is thinking of how to keep him in San Francisco for years to come.

Kittle is set to earn a base salary of $2,144,000 this upcoming season. Soon, that will be a tiny slice of his contract. The 49ers must sign Kittle to a multiyear contract, and soon. His agent, though, will take his time when it comes to negotiations.

Kittle's agent, Jack Bechta, told The Athletic's Matt Barrows at the NFL Scouting Combine that he will be "very patient" in getting Kittle the right kind of contract.

"He's the poster child of culture for that team, of the type of player they want on that team," Bechta said to Barrows in Indianapolis.

Kittle is the best player on the team. That isn't changing any time soon. The former fifth-round draft pick was voted first-team All-Pro last season and isn't slowing down. He's the rare combination of size and speed, who is just as excited to block as he is to catch a touchdown pass.

As of this publishing, Kittle is scheduled to be the 49ers' 31st highest-paid player for the 2020 season. That soon won't be true. No matter how patient Bechta is, it seems reasonable to expect Kittle will become the highest-paid tight end in football and should make well over $10 million annually.

Kittle has gone from the steal of the 2017 draft to perhaps a top-five player in the NFL. He and his agent both should wait until the 49ers back up the Brinks truck.

It's certain that Kittle is about to get paid. Big time. It just might not happen right away.

