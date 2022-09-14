George Kittle won’t practice on Wednesday

49ers tight end George Kittle did not practice or play in Week One after suffering a groin injury.

He won’t begin this week on the field either.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in his press conference that Kittle won’t practice on Wednesday as the team begins to get ready for the Week Two matchup with Seattle.

“Hopefully, we’ll have better luck this week,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

While Kittle was listed as questionable for last Sunday’s game, the 49ers ultimately decided to hold him out from the contest. Given the field conditions, that may have been a wise choice.

But Kittle missing San Francisco’s Wednesday practice means there is still some question about his availability for Week Two. And that means quarterback Trey Lance may not have a key weapon as the Niners take on a division rival.

Tyler Kroft started at tight end in Kittle’s stead last week and caught one pass on two targets for 9 yards.

