George Kittle won’t practice Wednesday

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that there’s “some question” about about tight end George Kittle‘s availability for Week Two because of a sprained knee and that they’d see how he was on Wednesday before deciding on any other steps.

Wednesday is here and the first decision the team has made is to keep him out of practice. Shanahan added that Kittle won’t need to practice Thursday or Friday in order to play, but that he would see him out on the field before making a call about his status against the Jets.

“He fully expects to be there Sunday. We’ll give him the whole week. Like to get him out there Friday to see how goes,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

Wide receiver Richie James (hamstring), cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) are also going to sit out the first practice of the week.

