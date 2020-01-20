George Kittle wears signed, autographed image of shirtless Jimmy Garoppolo to news conference

Neither George Kittle nor Jimmy Garoppolo starred in the San Francisco 49ers trouncing of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC championship game.

But they stole the show in the postgame news conference.

Kittle, who caught one of Garoppolo’s six completed passes on the day, showed up to the podium wearing a tribute to a shirtless Garoppolo on his T-shirt. And it was autographed.

Huh?

"I was saving it for a special occasion." 😂@49ers TE @gkittle46 giving the people what they want showing off a shirtless @JimmyG_10 pic.twitter.com/Zo7Aitp8mj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 20, 2020

“So you remember when Jimmy had a T-shirt with my face in his locker and he told everyone I sent it to him? — I got this in my locker the same day” Kittle said. “I just didn’t show you guys because I was saving it for a special occasion. I think it’s pretty good. He even signed it.”

There’s no word from Garoppolo on whether the autograph is genuine or a forgery. Regardless, it makes for a unique keepsake from a big day in San Francisco 49ers lore.

