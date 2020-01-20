George Kittle wears signed, autographed image of shirtless Jimmy Garoppolo to news conference

Jason Owens

Neither George Kittle nor Jimmy Garoppolo starred in the San Francisco 49ers trouncing of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC championship game.

But they stole the show in the postgame news conference.

Kittle, who caught one of Garoppolo’s six completed passes on the day, showed up to the podium wearing a tribute to a shirtless Garoppolo on his T-shirt. And it was autographed.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Huh?

“So you remember when Jimmy had a T-shirt with my face in his locker and he told everyone I sent it to him? — I got this in my locker the same day” Kittle said. “I just didn’t show you guys because I was saving it for a special occasion. I think it’s pretty good. He even signed it.”

There’s no word from Garoppolo on whether the autograph is genuine or a forgery. Regardless, it makes for a unique keepsake from a big day in San Francisco 49ers lore.

More from Yahoo Sports:

George Kittle has a unique keepsake to commemorate the 49ers' NFC championship win. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
George Kittle has a unique keepsake to commemorate the 49ers' NFC championship win. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

What to Read Next