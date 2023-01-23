George Kittle wasn’t supposed to be running route on game-changing catch vs. Cowboys

George Kittle and Brock Purdy swung the 49ers’ divisional playoff game against the Cowboys with a bit of improvisation. It turns out Kittle’s tremendous juggling catch wasn’t supposed to happen at all. The tight end wasn’t even supposed to run a route on the play.

Kittle in a post-game interview on Fox said the rookie quarterback found him despite the tight end running a route on a play where he was only supposed to block.

“I actually wasn’t even in the progression and he still found me,” Kittle said.

Purdy said Kittle’s ability to find space and play schoolyard football iis one of his favorite things about the veteran TE.

“Kittle, he wasn’t supposed to run down the field like that but he felt space,” Purdy said. “That’s what I love about him.”

Purdy’s creation outside of structure has been a significant game-changer for the 49ers’ offense, and that play helped show why making it up on the fly is sometimes more valuable than just operating the offense. Having a pass catcher of Kittle’s caliber who can create out of structure too will help when the offense needs to get out of a rut like it did Sunday.

Kittle’s juggling catch put the 49ers in Dallas territory late in the third quarter. It was the key play in a 10-play, 91-yard touchdown drive that ultimately won the game for San Francisco. They went up 16-9 at that point, and held on for a 19-12 victory.

Purdy and Kittle’s connection has helped the 49ers several times during the rookie signal caller’s 7-0 start as a starter, and it helped them in a big way in a huge playoff win.

