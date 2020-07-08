George Kittle wants to be there for his team when camp opens

49ers running back Raheem Mostert hasn’t gotten the reworked contract he has sought, prompting his agent to ask for a trade Wednesday. 49ers tight end George Kittle is seeking a long-term deal and hasn’t gotten it yet.

It doesn’t appear the sides have made much progress on talks, leaving open the possibility Kittle holds out when training camp starts.

Kittle, though, sounds as if he will show up July 28.

“Being a captain, I want to be there for my team, and I need to show the right leadership skills,” Kittle told Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com on a conference call to bring awareness to Gatorade’s “Beat the Heat” program.

Kittle has one year remaining on the four-year rookie contract he signed in 2017 when the 49ers made him a fifth-round choice. He is scheduled to make $2.133 million this season as part of the NFL’s proven-performer escalator, but Kittle is worth much more.

Kittle is expected to become the NFL’s highest-paid tight end when he finally gets a long-term deal.

On Wednesday, he deferred all questions about his contract to his agent, Jack Bechta.

“George is a very special player. He needs a special contract,” Bechta recently told Maiocco. “And those things take time for both sides. It’s a nice problem for everybody to have.

“At the end of the day, I trust the Niners will do the right thing and take good care of George, as they should. But I trust the process. I won’t comment where we’re at, or numbers or anything like that, but hopefully it gets done.”

