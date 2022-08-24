George Kittle vows to 'hype up' Trey Lance through expected QB turbulence

Kittle vows to 'hype up' Lance through expected turbulence originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

From the very start, 49ers tight end George Kittle has made it clear he believes in quarterback Trey Lance.

As the 22-year-old quarterback prepares to enter his first season as the 49ers’ starter under center, Kittle plans to support Lance through the expected roller coaster.

“I believe in my f--king teammates," Kittle told San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver in a column filed Wednesday. "I will hype up Jimmy [Garoppolo]. And I will hype up Trey Lance. There are gonna be great plays. There are gonna be some bad plays. That’s football. It’s gonna be more highlighted on [Lance] because he’s a young quarterback, and I’m OK with that.

"As long as he comes in and tries to get better every single day and he’s consistent; and as long as he can look in the mirror and be OK with trying to get better and being OK with mistakes, I’ll have his back.”

Entering his sixth NFL season, Kittle is one of those veterans who will be a steady presence in the huddle for Lance. He has already been that outside of the huddle, vocalizing his faith in Lance since the beginning.

"I think [Lance] has one of the highest ceilings I’ve ever seen before," Kittle said on KNBR in April. "Some of the things you see him do on the football field, and you’re like, ‘Holy cow, I can’t wait 'til he throws me passes.’ "

There's work to be done in terms of establishing an on-field connection between Lance and his star tight end on the field.

Kittle was inactive for Lance’s first career start against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 of last season. He played all but three snaps of Lance’s second start in Week 17 against the Houston Texans, but the tight end saw just two targets and finished with one catch for 29 yards.

Lance getting more experience will benefit all.

“He’s played two games in the NFL -- so, like, he’s figuring it out,” Kittle told Silver. “There are going to be ups; there are going be some downs. There are going to be some insane plays; there are going be a couple of really bad plays here and there. But the fact is we have guys in position to help him through those situations."

On Tuesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that most of the team’s starters will suit up for Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Houston Texans. That includes Lance, who could play the entire first half.

Following Thursday’s final tune-up, Lance, Kittle and the 49ers will have 16 days before the regular season begins Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears.

