George Kittle voices support for Jimmy Garoppolo amid Tom Brady rumors

George Kittle has spoken.

Rumors of the 49ers signing Tom Brady in free agency and dropping Jimmy Garoppolo like a piping-hot pizza bagel right out of the oven have started to heat up in recent days. Kittle took to Instagram on Wednesday to show his current quarterback some love and show he's taken his side in the great New England Patriots quarterback war that is sure to follow.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Team Jimmy it is ... at least for now.

Garoppolo had a solid year in his first season back from a torn ACL. He was rusty early on, but turned in an efficient season that saw him come up clutch a number of times, including in last-second wins over the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.

But, of course, Garoppolo's late overthrow of Emmanuel Sanders cost the 49ers a chance to win Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs, and his future has been in question (not really) ever since. With the 49ers falling just shy of glory, naturally, people started trying to pinpoint who the weak link was.

Garoppolo has taken a ton of fire, much to the dismay of his teammates.

The Brady drama will continue to envelop the NFL until the six-time Super Bowl champion decides where he wants to finish his career.

The smart money, obviously, is on him returning to the Patriots and trying to win a seventh ring in Foxboro, Mass. But the Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers all are seen as potential options for the legendary signal-caller.

Brady, of course, grew up in Northern California as a fan of the 49ers. It's an easy narrative for people to construct and blather about on television and the internet. Couple that with the wild scenario of the 49ers sending Garoppolo back to the Patriots, and you have high drama that is fit for the alien simulation we obviously live in, and you have our current situation.

Story continues

[RELATED: Why 49ers might not be able to sign Ward long-term]

Garoppolo has Kittle's support and there's little doubt the 49ers plan for him to be the starting quarterback for years to come.

But if Brady wants to come, will the 49ers say no?

George Kittle voices support for Jimmy Garoppolo amid Tom Brady rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area