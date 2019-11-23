George Kittle’s unique nature gives him a chance to play on Sunday night

The night 49ers tight end George Kittle injured his knee and his ankle, he kept playing for as long as he could. And he could be playing again on Sunday night, thanks to the same mindset that kept him on the field after the initial injuries happened.

How can that be, when others would be still doubtful or out?

“Watch how he plays and watch how he walks around,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday. “I think we’re all a little different, but he’s unique and you see it on the field. He has a personality where he goes 100 miles per hour in whatever he does. That’s probably why he’s going to have a WWE career after this. What’s cool is that’s kind of who he is and then you see it on the field. . . . [H]e always makes plays with his attitude when the ball is in his hands. It’s just different.

“Last year he played with [injured] ribs all year. The fact that he did that in a game, most people would have been out right away, and he was able to come back and play in that first Arizona game for three quarters with nothing. You can’t rule Kittle out. He’s earned it.”

Kittle has missed two games since the injury, but this is the first time he’s been listed as questionable with the ankle and knee injuries. The 49ers need him, as they embark on a stretch of games against the 8-2 Packers, 8-2 Ravens, and 8-2 Saints.