George Kittle has two touchdowns as 49ers lead Seahawks 23-21 at halftime

George Kittle is playing his 62nd career game. He had never had a game with more than one touchdown until Sunday.

He had two in the first half against the Seahawks, leading the 49ers to a 23-21 halftime lead.

Kittle has five catches for 121 yards, his best game since he caught 15 passes for 183 yards and a score against the Eagles on Oct. 4 last season. He also has a 5-yard run.

His first touchdown went for 24 yards on the play following a Gerald Everett fumble that was forced by D.J. Jones and recovered by Emmanuel Moseley. Kittle’s second score was a 48-yarder on a shallow cross that he caught and headed up the sideline, somehow keeping his feet in bounds to the end zone. Robbie Gould missed his first extra point of the season after kicking a 50-yard field goal earlier in the second quarter.

Jimmy Garoppolo is 10-of-15 for 157 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Elijah Mitchell, who scored on a 2-yard run, has 12 carries for 41 yards.

The Seahawks opened the scoring on a 73-yard touchdown run by running back Travis Homer on a fake punt. After losing 17 yards on four drives after that, the Seahawks ended the half with touchdown drives of 63 and 65 yards.

Adrian Peterson scored his 120th career rushing touchdown on a 1-yard run, and Dee Eskridge scored his first career touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Russell Wilson.

Wilson is 16-of-19 for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams went into the locker room before the half was over, with Ryan Neal replacing him. The team has not provided an update.

