New 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has already left a positive impression with one of his prominent targets in San Francisco.

“He looks better out there than a rookie quarterback,” tight end George Kittle said of Lance, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “When he’s out there, he’s slinging it.”

Kittle has yet to work with Lance during the first few days of OTAs, but he’s understandably curious about the quarterback his team selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. What’s he’s seen of the North Dakota State star has looked the part.

“I was really excited yesterday, he made an awesome throw on a play action,” Kittle said.. “He found my rookie Josh Pederson on a far corner on a roll-out which is the last guy you would throw it to on the play. The fact that he found him on his first ever roll-out is pretty cool.”

The 49ers appear intent on rolling through this season with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starter and giving Lance a chance to develop after playing just one game in college last year due to COVID-19 cancellations. However, talent usually wins out in the end. If Lance is able to prove he’s the better option — or gets a chance to play due to a Garoppolo injury — he may never look back.

George Kittle: Trey Lance looks better than a rookie quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk