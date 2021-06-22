Trey Lance is a rookie. That means Lance is going to make rookie mistakes, probably lots of them over the next year.

But the 49ers’ future starting quarterback has impressed his teammates by his ability to learn from his mistakes and not let them compound.

“Trey’s a good quarterback,” star tight end George Kittle said on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday, via 49erswebzone.com. “I’m excited to see the progression that he makes. He’s a hell of an athlete. Just being in OTAs with him, he’s a guy that wants to learn every single day. He’s competitive every single day. He doesn’t let mistakes stop him. Nothing snowballs.”

Since the team’s offseason program ended, several videos have surfaced of Lance throwing. One featured Lance working with veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu.

The 49ers traded up to draft Lance, making him the heir apparent. The only question is: When will Lance take over from Jimmy Garoppolo?

“He’s got all the right attributes, and I’m just excited to see how he progresses in training camp,” Kittle said.

George Kittle: Trey Lance doesn’t let mistakes snowball originally appeared on Pro Football Talk