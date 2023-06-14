George Kittle: Tight end salaries should be equal to RB’s & WR’s | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
The San Francisco 49ers tight end spoke with Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon to discuss the suggestion by some fantasy managers to get rid of the tight end position in the game — plus, his favorite up-and-coming players at the position. George joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of “Tight End University”, presented by Charmin, which takes place June 20-22 at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast - subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.