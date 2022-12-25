George Kittle thinks “absolute monster” Nick Bosa secured defensive player of the year Saturday

There are a few games left in Week 16 and two full weeks left in the regular season, but 49ers tight end George Kittle thinks one award race has already come to an end.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa had two sacks, four quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in Saturday’s 37-20 win over the Commanders. He now has 17.5 sacks, 42 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles during a season that Kittle believes should end with his teammate taking home the defensive player of the year award.

“I think today secured his defensive MVP,” Kittle said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “I don’t know how it doesn’t. If you look at what he does every Sunday compared to everyone else around the league whether it’s offense or defense, I don’t know why he’s not in the MVP conversation, too . . . Every single day he’s just an absolute monster. All the sacks, they’re earned and deserved. He’s fantastic. He’s never not good.”

Bosa needs two sacks to tie Aldon Smith’s franchise record and said he’s “kind of eyeing” that number and said he feels “like I’m kind of living out my dream” by producing at this level for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is likely his top competition for defensive player of the year, but it feels like Kittle is right about where things are headed with the final stretch of the season left to go.

