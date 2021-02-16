George Kittle tells DeAndre Hopkins to 'relax' with J.J. Watt recruitment

Kittle wants Hopkins to 'relax' with Watt recruitment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

During his first season with the Arizona Cardinals, it was clear DeAndre Hopkins was enjoying being free from the dysfunction that engulfs his former team, the Houston Texans.

Now that his former teammate J.J. Watt has been released by the Texans, Hopkins is hoping Watt will come join him in the desert.

49ers tight end George Kittle had to tell his NFC West rival to pump the brakes on gearing up for a division title run.

Hopkins and the Cardinals had a solid 2020 season, but wilted down the stretch, missing the playoffs by one game. The star receiver nabbed 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the Cardinals. Hopkins was happy to be rid of the circus going on in Houston, and there's no doubt that if not for Kyler Murray, Hopkins would be pushing to get Deshaun Watson a one-way ticket from H-Town to Phoenix as well.

Watt, 31, might not be the elite edge rusher he once was, but he still can be a disruptive force in the right system. The Cardinals have Chandler Jones, but with Haason Reddick set to become a free agent, the Cardinals could use some help off the edge.

The NFC West will once again be a gauntlet in 2021. The Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford in order to maximize their title window. While Russell Wilson appears to have some issues with the Seahawks, there's no reason to expect him not to be Seattle's starting quarterback in 2021. After an injury-riddled season in 2020, Kittle and the 49ers are looking to return to full strength and Super Bowl contention next season.

As for the Cardinals, they are hoping to take another step forward in Year 3 of the Kyler Murray-Kliff Kingsbury era. There's no doubt that, as much as Kittle wouldn't want to see it, Watt could give the Cardinals some much-needed juice off the edge.

