George Kittle talks about the second year of Tight End University

Tight End U. is expanding.

49ers tight end George Kittle, who founded the offseason effort a year ago with Greg Olsen and Travis Kelce, made the media rounds on Friday to discuss the Nashville-based project that will occur at Vanderbilt University from June 22-24. Kittle joined #PFTPM for a 15-minute (or so) conversation.

Kittle said plenty of interesting things about the quarterback situation, about the disparity between the receiver market and the tight end market, the receiver he’d recruit to play tight end, how he balances his youthful enthusiasm and the hard realities of the NFL business, and the quarterbacks who will be — and who may be — attending the tight-end gathering.

We’ll post items over the weekend with some of Kittle’s quotes. In the interim, have a look and a listen to the conversation.

