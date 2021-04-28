George Kittle on taking a QB: John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan haven’t led us astray yet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When the prospect of the 49ers moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo came up in February, tight end George Kittle said he thinks that Garoppolo “can lead us to another Super Bowl” and dismissed the discussion as a way to fill time during the offseason.

The 49ers’ trade for the No. 3 pick made it clear that talk of a quarterback change wasn’t just idle chatter. On NFL Network Wednesday, Kittle said Garoppolo’s “our quarterback” and that the 49ers “haven’t won without him” while also saying that the team has faith that General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are making moves they think will result in on-field success.

“Kyle and John are doing whatever they can to make this team compete for a Super Bowl, and if they think that’s bringing in another quarterback, another tight end, another fullback, another linebacker, whatever it is, they’re just trying to make this team better and more competitive. I know the team trusts in them because they haven’t led us astray yet,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Lynch and Shanahan made a bet on Garoppolo when they traded for him and gave him a contract extension and it paid off with a trip to the Super Bowl. The bet they’re making on the No. 3 pick will have to generate at least that kind of success for them to remain in the circle of trust for years to come.

George Kittle on taking a QB: John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan haven’t led us astray yet originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Packers get WR Kadarius Toney in Tony Pauline’s final mock draft

    Florida WR Kadarius Toney was the pick for the Packers at No. 29 overall in Tony Pauline's final mock draft.

  • Caleb Farley will not attend 2021 NFL draft in Cleveland after testing positive for COVID-19

    Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will not attend the 2021 NFL draft, which begins Thursday in Cleveland, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

  • No guarantees Garoppolo will be on roster, or alive, on Sunday: 49ers Shanahan

    Garoppolo led the 49ers to the Super Bowl game in 2020 but speculation over his future has been rife since they traded up from 12th to acquire the third pick of this year's NFL Draft. The 49ers are widely expected to take a quarterback with that pick and when asked if Garoppolo would still be on the roster after the draft Shanahan took the news conference in a darker direction.

  • Final Rams 7-round mock draft: LA lands Payton Turner at 57, trades back in 3rd round

    Check out our final seven-round mock draft for the Rams, which includes a pass rusher first and a trade back from No. 88 overall.

  • 2021 NFL draft tight end rankings: Florida's Kyle Pitts looks like top TE on the board

    USA TODAY Network NFL reporters break down the draft position-by-position. Here are the top tight end prospects.

  • OPEC+ sticks to plan to ease oil output cuts from May 1

    OPEC, Russia and their allies will stick to plans for a phased easing of oil production restrictions from May to July amid upbeat forecasts for a recovery in global demand and despite surging coronavirus cases in India, Brazil and Japan. The group known as OPEC+ ditched plans to hold a ministerial meeting on Wednesday, four OPEC+ sources said, following Tuesday's meeting of ministers who are members of a market monitoring panel. The panel decided to stick to policies broadly agreed at a previous April 1 meeting of OPEC+, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the talks.

  • Will Deshaun Watson be traded this week?

    As the 2021 draft looms, the biggest NFL story of the past six weeks has taken a back seat. It possibly won’t stay there. There’s still a scenario in which the Texans trade quarterback Deshaun Watson before, during, or immediately after the draft. The door swings open to a trade if Watson and his 22 [more]

  • NFL draft betting: How many WRs go in Round 1? Hard to predict after Chase, Waddle, Smith

    After Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith go off the board, when will the next run on wide receivers begin?

  • Cowboys “definitely want to add some competition” at backup QB

    The Cowboys are pleased by the progress that Dak Prescott has made from last year’s ankle fracture and dislocation, which leaves him on track to be their quarterback come September. Prescott’s backup for Week One remains an open question. Andy Dalton has moved on to the Bears, but the Cowboys still have Cooper Rush, Ben [more]

  • Thor's 7-round mock draft

    With the NFL Draft only days away, Thor Nystrom unveils his 7-round mock draft (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Report: Eight teams showed interest in Deshaun Watson before legal issues arose

    A rash of civil litigation that began last month has made a potential trade of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson impractical, unless and until those 22 lawsuits can soon be resolved. Before the off-field issues emerged for Watson, plenty of teams were interested. Via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, eight teams had shown interest in [more]

  • Giants 2021 NFL Draft buzz and rumors: Penei Sewell to NY?

    Here's the latest buzz and rumors surrounding the Giants' plans heading into the 2021 NFL Draft...

  • The Rush: 49ers’ George Kittle on the most underpaid players in the NFL

    George Kittle joins The Rush to tell us why he loves Kyle Shanahan’s dark comedy, the most underpaid players in the league, how the NFL’s new number change rule could get dicey and why blocking is his favorite thing on planet earth.

  • Detroit Red Wings drop Joe Veleno's debut, 1-0 (SO), to Columbus in goalie duel

    The Detroit Red Wings got a debut from prospect Joe Veleno and that was it, as they were shutout, 1-0, and the Columbus Blue Jackets won in a shootout

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made the fourth consecutive defense of his title at UFC 261 on Saturday night. Only moments removed from the fight, UFC president Dana White reiterated that Colby Covington would be next for the champ. Usman's win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 was a rematch. Now, he's tasked with another rematch in Covington. "The fight between him and Colby Covington is one of the greatest fights I've ever seen. Those two stood in there toe to toe, blasting each until Colby went down with a broken jaw," White said at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference. "The clear cut guy right now [for Usman] is Colby. We'll see how all these other things play out for the next contender, but there's no doubt that Colby Covington is the next guy." Covington was in attendance at UFC 261, never wasting a moment to put Usman down and calling Masvidal a "journeyman," discounting him as a worthy challenger. And though he lost to Usman in their first fight, Covington discredited Usman's victory over him too. “I’m going to take him down into deep waters. I’m going to take him down and I’m going to finish him. There are no more fake nut shots next time," said Covington. "I have new coaches now. I have a new team behind me. Before, there was so much drama at my old gym. People were screaming at me. I couldn’t get my training time in," he continued. “What has to go different is I have to put a higher pace on him next time. I didn’t put enough pace on him last time and just keep my hands up. I know I’m going to get my hand raised when I fight him.” For his part, Usman wasn't quick to jump at a rematch with Covington or any other fight when prodded at the post-fight press conference. His lone commitment was to spending some quality time with his daughter, whom he was away from for several weeks to train for the Masvidal fight. Dana White tweets video of Chris Weidman’s fight-ending leg snap Dana White: Kamaru Usman is one of the greatest ever (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Luka Doncic with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 04/24/2021

  • OG Anunoby with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets

    OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets, 04/27/2021

  • Valentina Shevchenko won’t pick next challenger after fifth UFC title defense

    Valentina Shevchenko continued to prove herself as one of the most dominant champions in women's MMA history Saturday.

  • Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker says he won't get COVID-19 vaccine shot: 'I have my reasons'

    For Detroit Lions, the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, even as the NFL encourages shots. Alex Anzalone said he will receive his second in May