George Kittle can’t be stopped, scores 2nd TD vs. Cardinals
Score ➡️ spike for @gkittle46's second TD of the day!
📺: #AZvsSF on FOX
📱: NFL+ // https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh pic.twitter.com/2qH5v0mBeD
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 8, 2023
George Kittle scored another touchdown Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals. After a Jordan Mason touchdown was overturned and Brock Purdy failed a QB sneak, Purdy went play action bootleg and found his tight end for the second time. There was tight coverage, but Purdy made a good throw and Kittle wasn’t going to lose his 11th TD of the year. For Purdy that was TD pass No. 13. It’s 38-13, 49ers.