With almost each passing 49ers win this season, the bromance between tight end George Kittle and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has grown.

The Rock, a native of Hayward, has been loving the 49ers' dominant season, and Kittle, a die-hard wrestling fan, has channeled his inner "People's Champ," getting social media shoutouts from agent Hobbs along the way.

With the 49ers set to battle the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in an NFC Divisional Round Game at Levi's Stadium, Kittle had to give a nod to the greatest fake sports agent there is (shoutout: Spencer Strausmore.)

The most electrifying tight end in sports entertainment 🔥



George Kittle breaking out @TheRock cleats for the divisional round @brwrestling



(via @MACHE275) pic.twitter.com/VYJK9iwH1d







— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2020

Yes, we do indeed smell what the 49ers are cooking.

Kittle wasn't the only Niner rocking some sweet kicks, as rookie Deebo Samuel had the drip as well. They even drew the attention of Jerry Rice.

Jerry Rice is fascinated by what's on Deebo Samuel's shoes. On one side is a picture of the 49ers' receivers; the other side reads "who can cover us?"



"I like that!" Rice said. pic.twitter.com/PUMyP21wkA



— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 11, 2020

A win Saturday over Kirk Cousins and the Vikings will move the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, one win away from a ticket to Miami and Super Bowl LIV.

If the 49ers prove victorious Saturday, there's no doubt The Rock will take to social media to praise Kittle again. He just has to finish defeating giant mutant animals first. (Most likely.)

George Kittle sports The Rock cleats for 49ers-Vikings playoff game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area