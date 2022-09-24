George Kittle has special capability to lift 49ers, John Lynch believes

Lynch believes Kittle has special capability to lift 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While 49ers tight end George Kittle has yet to play in the 2022 NFL season due to a groin injury, that's likely to change.

It seems like all systems go for the 28-year-old to make his 2022 debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

With Jimmy Garoppolo taking over under center following the season-ending ankle injury to Trey Lance, the veteran quarterback is likely to have one of his favorite targets on the field.

Along with being a big target for Garoppolo, 49ers general manager John Lynch believes Kittle brings much more to the table than his on-field production would suggest.

"[Kittle] had two good practices, so that's a great thing, and he's got a lot of really special qualities," Lynch told KNBR's "Tolbert & Copes" on Thursday. "No. 1, he's really good at what he does, and he's a very versatile player. And that he's very good at in the run game. He's very good in the past game.

"But there is another quality that George brings to this team. He kind of lifts us. He lifts everybody around here because he's a character, but it's real, it's genuine, and he just lifts everybody's spirits. With the way he plays, you can tell he loves it out here. And you need guys like that, that lift you bring up the energy."

One of the reasons the 49ers are optimistic that Kittle will be on the field for them against Denver is because the tight end looked good during Thursday's practice, which tends to be the team's most challenging leading up to game day.

"We're excited to have George back in the fold," Lynch added. "You always want to hang on and make sure things respond well. Thursday is our toughest practice, but he sure looked good out there on the field.

"Hope to finish off a great week and have George back with us. He's a big part of our core here and really pleased that he's back and healthy."

The 49ers hope that Kittle's addition will allow them to get to 2-1 and win their second straight game of the 2022 NFL season.

