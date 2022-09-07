George Kittle sidelined at practice, status uncertain for 49ers-Bears clash

Kittle misses practice: Status uncertain for 49ers-Bears clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- As the 49ers began preparations to face the Chicago Bears in the season opener, Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle was on the sideline.

Kittle did not practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, and coach Kyle Shanahan said he was not certain about Kittle’s status for Sunday’s game.

Shanahan said he was hoping Kittle would be available to practice but he was “not feeling good today.”

“So we’ll have to see day by day,” Shanahan said of Kittle.

The 49ers kept four tight ends on their regular-season roster, including Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley and Tylor Kroft.

Kittle and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) were the only players on the 49ers’ current 53-man roster who were not scheduled to see any practice time on Wednesday.

Brunskill sustained his injury in the 49ers’ preseason opener on Aug. 12 against the Green Bay Packers.

The 49ers’ starting offensive line for the opener now appears set with left guard Aaron Banks, center Jake Brendel and right guard Spencer Burford.

Brunskill started every game the past two seasons at right guard and center. The 49ers’ interior offensive line positions consist of three new starters.

“You always wish you had guys who played a bunch of years and been to a bunch of Pro Bowls already, but this is how it starts for guys,” Shanahan said.

Banks was a second-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He sat behind Laken Tomlinson last season.

Burford was a fourth-round pick from Texas-San Antonio. Brendel has bounced around the NFL since 2016. This is his first opportunity to open a season in a starting role.

