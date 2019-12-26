George Kittle shouts out Kyle Shanahan's guts on huge play in 49ers-Rams
With their backs up against the wall, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan pulled into his back of tricks late in the 49ers' 34-31 win over the Rams in Week 16.
The 49ers were facing a third-and-16 with 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter with the score tied at 31. But Shanahan dialed up a play that saw wideout Emmanuel Sanders slip behind the defense and catch a beautiful ball from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for a 46-yard gain.
A HUGE CATCH FROM @ESanders_10 pic.twitter.com/upqcqbl43D
— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 22, 2019
The play set up kicker Robbie Gould for another game-winning field goal, his second in three weeks as San Francisco kept itself in the running for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.
Tight end George Kittle was mic'd up for Saturday's win and was impressed by his coach's play call -- and moxie-- in such a critical situation.
"You got some big ol' balls." 😂 @gkittle46 #InsideTheNFL TONIGHT 9PM ET on Showtime@49ers pic.twitter.com/bJsQU7CmkG
— Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) December 24, 2019
Shanahan certainly showed some mettle with that play call on a long third-down play, but he'll once again need to bring his brass in Week 17 as the 49ers visit the Seattle Seahawks with an NFC West title on the line.
