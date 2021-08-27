49ers defensive end Nick Bosa‘s path back to the lineup after last year’s torn ACL progressed to participation in team drills this week and tight end George Kittle said not much has changed about his teammate.

Kittle said “Nick Bosa’s Nick Bosa,” which means he is playing at “a high level, physical, fast” on the 49ers’ defensive front. Those are positives for the defense, as is the impact that Bosa’s presence has on the other 10 players on the unit.

“I know he’s happy to be back, and I know that he’s feeling great,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “I mean, he just brings a new energy to our defense too because when Nick Bosa is on the field, you got to kind of put a lot of attention on him, and it opens up a lot of things for our defense.”

Game action is the next step for Bosa. That will likely come against the Lions in Week One and Detroit will likely follow Kittle’s advice when it comes to paying attention to what he can do off the edge.

George Kittle sees “new energy” on 49ers defense with Nick Bosa back in team drills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk