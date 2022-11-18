What George Kittle sees as biggest factor in Jimmy Garoppolo's consistency

What Kittle sees as biggest factor in Jimmy G's consistency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Perhaps, you did not know this fact about Jimmy Garoppolo: He ranks No. 5 all-time in the NFL with a career passer rating of 99.0.

So it is not such an obvious statement to conclude Garoppolo currently is playing his best football as a member of the 49ers.

"I think Jimmy always plays at a pretty high level," 49ers tight end George Kittle said. "In my opinion, he's been consistent this year."

Garoppolo, who opened the 2022 NFL season as Trey Lance's backup, is averaging 253.9 yards passing per game in his seven starts. That is nearly identical to his average of 254.0 yards passing last season.

He ranks third in the league with 8.1 yards per pass attempt and is sixth with a passer rating of 100.0.

"One of the biggest things is we have more guys around him who are stepping up and making plays," Kittle said.

Garoppolo is blessed with a strong supporting cast that consists of wide receivers Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, Kittle at tight end, and a backfield of Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Kyle Juszczyk.

"Guys are making plays when their numbers are called," Kittle said. "I think that helps Jimmy look like he's playing better because he is, and you don't have guys dropping the ball and stuff like that."

Garoppolo only got his starting job back when Lance went down in Week 2 with a season-ending lower leg injury. Aside from a cringe-worthy first start against the Denver Broncos, Garoppolo looks like the same player he has always been with the 49ers.

The NFL's passer rating formula highlights Garoppolo's strengths -- getting the ball to playmakers with high-percentage passes and getting big yards after the catch.

His career passer rating of 99.0 ranks behind only Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson in NFL history. The biggest area of improvement for Garoppolo this season has been in reduction of giveaways.

Garoppolo has thrown 11 touchdown passes and just four interceptions in 238 pass attempts this season.

"I think he's in a rhythm right now and he has us playing at a higher level," Kittle said. "I think that's what's really helpful."

