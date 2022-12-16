George Kittle scores his second touchdown to give 49ers a 21-3 lead

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The 49ers are on their way to clinching the NFC West.

After leading only 7-3 with less than two minutes to go until halftime, San Francisco now leads 21-3.

The 49ers scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Christian McCaffrey with 47 seconds left in the half after a 40-yard fumble return to the Seattle 6 by Charvarius Ward. They took the second half kickoff and needed only one minute and two plays to score again.

Ray-Ray McCloud returned the kickoff 39 yards to the San Francisco 41 before kicker Jason Myers and Godwin Igwebuike got him down. McCaffrey had a 5-yard run followed by George Kittle‘s 54-yard touchdown catch from Brock Purdy.

It was Kittle’s second touchdown of the night and gives him 93 yards on four catches.

Purdy is 13-of-17 for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

