George Kittle on schedule for training camp after offseason surgery

During the San Francisco 49ers’ run to the Super Bowl, their All-Pro tight end picked up an injury. While he didn’t miss any official time, George Kittle recently told reporters that he went through a core muscle injury a little over midway through the 2023 regular season.

While he didn’t miss time due to the injury, Kittle underwent surgery during the offseason. Following the surgery, the 30-year-old tight end says he’s on schedule and will be available at the start of training camp.

Kittle is coming off a 1,020-yard campaign with the 49ers. Kittle racked up 65 receptions and six touchdowns during the 2023 season. Kittle earned First Team AP All-Pro honors along with his fifth appearance in the Pro Bowl.

Mandatory mini-camp will begin on June 4 followed by the start of training camp in July.

