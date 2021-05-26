George Kittle says Nick Bosa 'doing great' practicing in Florida

Kittle says Bosa, practicing away from 49ers, is 'doing great' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa is one of the few 49ers players absent from OTAs in Santa Clara this week, but George Kittle is happy to keep everyone informed.

Coach Kyle Shanahan informed reporters Tuesday about the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year’s offseason plans to remain in Florida to continue his rehab for the time being. Less than an hour later, Kittle offered further information on his teammate.

“We basically talk almost every day, Nick’s my guy,” Kittle said. “He actually lives above me in my apartment building so when he is here, we hang out all the time, humble brag. Nick’s doing great. He’s out there running, I know you guys liked the Instagram videos. He’s rehabbing well.”

Kittle has been very vocal about his fandom for the defensive end on social media and when he has been mic’d up during games. The All-Pro tight end is looking forward to his competition with Bosa on the practice field, even if it likely won’t happen until training camp.

"He’s very happy where he is in his recovery,” Kittle said. “I see the videos, he looks great. He’s been watching the film of the last couple days of OTAs. He say he’s ready to come back out here and come after me and the tight ends and I said ‘Cut blocks are live so get ready for it.’ ”

Kittle, like the rest of the football world, knows how much Bosa’s presence on the field can change what the 49ers' defensive front is able to do. Both Shanahan and his tight end are hopeful that the schedule for getting the pass rusher back on the field by Week 1 does not change.

The 49ers have the majority of their defensive players returning for the 2021 NFL season and Kittle can’t wait to see it all put together for game situations.

“Just excited to see Nick Bosa back on the football field,” Kittle said.

