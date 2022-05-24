George Kittle says he hasn't spoken to Jimmy Garoppolo since 2021 season ended

Kittle says he hasn't spoken to Jimmy G since season ended originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle formed a successful combination in the passing game during their time together with the 49ers.

However, Kittle quipped on Tuesday their connection ended once the season was over.

When Kittle was asked how Garoppolo is doing this offseason, Kittle said he was not in a position to answer that question.

“No idea,” said Kittle, matter of factly. “Still no text back. It is what it is.

“He got me an iPhone, then never called me back on it. I’ll take that, I guess.”

Kittle, one of the more light-hearted players on the team, has made fun in the past of his difficulties in trying to communicate with Garoppolo.

He was asked if he recalled the last time he talked to Garoppolo.

“I don’t know,” Kittle said. “When did we clear out our lockers after the season? It’s just Jimmy G. He does his own thing in the offseason.”

Garoppolo remains under contract to the 49ers. He has not been to the team’s training facility with his future up in the air.

The 49ers believed they would have been able to trade Garoppolo this offseason. But once Garoppolo had shoulder surgery in March, the trade talks dried up.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that he still expects Garoppolo to be traded before the start of the upcoming season.

