George Kittle ruled out of 49ers' game vs. Jets with knee sprain

49ers rule Kittle out of Sunday's game vs. Jets with knee sprain

The 49ers will try to get in the win column Sunday without their best player.

George Kittle was ruled out for their Week 2 game against the New York Jets with a knee sprain, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Kittle will remain in the Bay Area for a couple of extra days of recovery before joining the team for the week in West Virginia as they prepare for their Week 3 game against the New York Giants.

The star tight end suffered the injury Sunday in the 49ers' loss to the Arizona Cardinals when he took a shot to the knee from safety Budda Baker before halftime.

Defensive end Dee Ford (neck) missed his second day of practice in a row and is questionable for the game.

Rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and center Ben Garland, who missed the 49ers' Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals, are not listed on the injury report and will play in Sunday's game.

49ers practice report

OUT: TE George Kittle (knee), CB Jason Verrett (hamstring)

Questionable: DE Dee Ford (neck)