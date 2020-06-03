George Kittle, Richard Sherman, Nick Bosa named to PFF's top 50 players

From the front office to the coaching staff to the roster, it took a total group effort for the 49ers to go from four wins the season prior to 13 last year and going all the way to the Super Bowl.

A lot of talent doesn't hurt, though. And yes, the 49ers had plenty of that last year. San Francisco was dominant on both sides of the ball in 2019, both scoring points in bunches and stifling opposing offenses.

When it comes to the best players in the NFL, where do some 49ers sit? Pro Football Focus finished its ranking of the top 50 players in the league on Wednesday and three Niners made the list. Here's where they rank.

Nick Bosa, No. 41

Bosa's historic rookie year already has him among the NFL's elite. The No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft recorded 13 sacks, 30 QB hits and 19 tackles for loss in 19 games, including the playoffs.

He was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year and his 17.2 percent pressure rate was the fifth-best in the entire league.

Nick Bosa Pressure Rate: 17.2%



Fifth in the NFL as a rookie.



His is the ONLY rookie in the #PFF50 (top 10 has yet to be revealed at this posting) pic.twitter.com/ziKH7vaZ20







— PFF SF 49ers (@PFF_49ers) June 1, 2020

Bosa was the highest ranked rookie, and he came in higher than his older brother, Joey, who is No. 47.

Richard Sherman, No. 14

Even at 31 years old, Sherman proved last season he still is an elite cornerback. The nine-year veteran was PFF's highest-graded corner last season and the top at his position on the top 50.

Richard Sherman cracks the top 15 of the #PFF50 https://t.co/U0QhEpogxl — PFF SF 49ers (@PFF_49ers) June 1, 2020

Sherman was PFF's highest-graded cornerback last season. He finished the 2019 regular season with 61 tackles, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions. He had PFF's highest coverage grade (90.5) and highest overall grade (90.3) last season, including the playoffs.

George Kittle, No. 5

PFF's highest-graded player last season is seen as the fifth-best player in football right now. Kittle is behind only Quenton Nelson, Julio Jones, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Donald.

No. 5 on the PFF50:



George Kittle pic.twitter.com/JmrY3WXp75



— PFF (@PFF) June 3, 2020

Kittle is the rare player who is an elite blocker and elite receiver. The star tight end had 85 receptions for 1,053 receiving yards and five touchdowns over 14 regular-season games last year. He finished with a 95.0 grade, the best ever for a tight end in the PFF era (2006-19).

Yeah, he's going to get paid.

