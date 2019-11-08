George Kittle remains out of practice

The 49ers still don’t know whether tight end George Kittle will play Monday night in their showdown with the Seahawks.

Kittle remained out of practice Friday with his knee and ankle issues.

He has 46 catches for 541 yards and two touchdowns this season. Ross Dwelley and Levine Toilolo are the other 49ers tight ends, and Toilolo was limited Friday with a groin injury.

Kicker Robbie Gould (quadriceps) also sat out a second consecutive day of practice.

Running back Matt Breida (ankle), defensive end Dee Ford (quad), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee), offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), left tackle Joe Staley (fibula) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot, quad) were limited Friday.