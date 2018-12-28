George Kittle receives gift from Travis Kelce as both chase history originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SANTA CLARA - 49ers tight end George Kittle continues to get the attention of football fans and peers around the NFL as he puts together a historic season.

One player who has taken note of Kittle's record-setting season is none other than fellow star tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.





That boy can run!!!! Congrats on the great game brotha! Keep KILLIN it!! https://t.co/1qcFoVIqw3 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 10, 2018





Kittle currently has 1,228 receiving yards, just 101 behind the all-time NFL mark for a tight end of 1,327, set by the New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski in 2011.

Both Kittle and Kelce (currently at 1,247 yards) have a chance to break the record in Week 17.

With such a close competition between thetight ends, there has been more than just an acknowledgement between the two. First, Kelce threw Kittle a Twitter follow in early November, and Kittle thought that was "pretty cool."

Getting the follow back after three years was great, but Kelce had more in store for Kittle: a personalized signed jersey.





The jersey reads: "Keep ballin' my guy, you are an absolute beast! Don't ever lose that personality and enjoy life!! Stay healthy man. Much respect!"

Kelce's jersey is game-worn, from the Chiefs' Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.



What is yet to be seen is if the 49ers' game plan against the Rams in Week 17 will help Kittle reach the record. Kittle jokingly said of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, "I hope it's on his mind."



You wouldn't blame Kittle for throwing a playful jab at his coach after what happened in Week 14.









After 210 yards in the first half Dec. 9 against the Denver Broncos, Kittle fell 5 yards short of breaking Shannon Sharpe's single-game record for a tight end. After Kittle was shut down in the second half, Shanahan apologized after the game for not getting him the single-game record.



49ers quarterback Nick Mullens said the team is more aware of the potential record on the line than it was in Week 14.



"We know the situation, but at the same time, we're trying to win the game," Mullens said. "So if it happens, it happens, and that's awesome. Kittle has had one heck of a year, and he deserves a ton of credit. So we'll see how it shakes out."























