George Kittle reaffirms 49ers view Jimmy Garoppolo as franchise QB

Kittle, 49ers' locker room maintain fervent faith in Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo put a temporary stop to the discussions of uncertainty at the 49ers' quarterback position with his strong play in San Francisco's 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, in which he passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns. It's certainly possible those conversations resume if he struggles against the New England Patriots in Week 7, but even if they do, you won't hear them in the 49ers' locker room.

George Kittle, who happens to be Garoppolo's top target and was on the receiving end of one of his three touchdown passes against the Rams, made that point clear when he joined "The Rich Eisen Show" on Monday.

"In the locker room, I don't think it's on the radar at all," Kittle said. "We come to work, Jimmy G is our QB. He's our leader. We rally behind him. I think that's why he plays so well is because he's got a team that supports him the way we do. And that's just the way we are every single day in the locker room. I don't hear anything.

"All I know is that Jimmy G's my QB, and he's going to win us a lot of games. The dude has yet to lose back-to-back games in the NFL. That's a pretty good record, too."

The win over the Rams improved Garoppolo's career record as a starter to 23-7, and as Kittle noted, he has yet to suffer consecutive defeats. Garoppolo has had the occasional bad game, but more often than not, he has rebounded nicely the next time out, just as he did on Sunday night.

From an external perspective, Garoppolo's seat is likely to remain hot throughout the remainder of the season, due in large part to his contract situation. But internally, the 49ers seem to be confident that he is their guy and will be for a long time.

