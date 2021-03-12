George Kittle, Raheem Mostert react to Emmanuel Moseley's new contract

Kittle, Mostert react to Moseley's new contract with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reportedly reached an agreement with Emmanuel Moseley on Friday, signing the cornerback on a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million.

That's obviously great news, as the 24-year-old figures to be a key part of the 49ers future going forward.

Moseley all but confirmed the news himself on social media, tweeting he was "blessed and happy to be back."

That soon reached teammates George Kittle and Raheem Mostert, who both celebrated accordingly.

Let’s go E Man!!! 🙌🏻🔥 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) March 12, 2021

In extending Moseley, the 49ers basically have solidified they view him as a starter coming into the 2021 season.

Moseley, who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent, appeared in nine games for San Francisco in 2020 and started in eight of them. He tallied 38 solo tackles and one interception, and his nine pass deflections led the team.

The defensive back has spent all three of his professional seasons with the 49ers, and gives San Francisco some reliability in their secondary.

Although the extension has not been made official by the team yet, being able to lock in Moseley as a starter next year allows San Francisco some flexibility with NFL free agency set to open next week. Both Jason Verrett and K'Waun Williams are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents, and the team is not expected to bring back five-time Pro Bowl selection Richard Sherman.

