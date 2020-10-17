George Kittle quips he used Jimmy Garoppolo's bathtub for Twitter ad

Kittle pokes fun at Jimmy G for borrowing his bathtub in ad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

We’re all looking for someone to love us as much as 49ers tight end George Kittle loves his quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Hold strong fam, it’ll happen. Until then, we can admire what the two have.

While Kittle posted an #ad on Twitter about epsom salts, fullback Kyle Juszczyk made a quick comment about how Kittle looked while he was training in this ad.

Explosive!!! — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) October 16, 2020

Naturally, Kittle also posed in a bathtub while soaking in the salts, and he had to make sure Jimmy G was brought into it.

Shoutout to @JimmyG_10 for letting me use his bathtub 🙌🏻🛁 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) October 16, 2020

The two are used to this type of back and forth, but usually it’s in the form of sporting one another’s face, or their quotes, on T-shirts.

The pair will be able to show their love for one another again Sunday when the 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.

Garoppolo had been struggling with an ankle injury, and he was benched after a tough first half against the Miami Dolphins last week. However, coach Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy G is “in a better spot than he was last week,” and he expects the quarterback to play well against the Rams.

So far, Jimmy G looks good and has been participating in full practices this week.

But more than likely, Garoppolo will have to soak in his own bathtub after the game.