George Kittle puts up huge Pro Football Focus numbers in 49ers' win

Nothing can stop 49ers tight end George Kittle right now -- not even a knee injury. That was clear in San Francisco's 28-25 win Thursday over the Cardinals, as Kittle continued his impressive season.

Kittle finished the night with six receptions for 79 yards and an imposing 30-yard touchdown. His performance was yet another near-perfect grade from Pro Football Focus, too.

The 26-year-old's 93.7 overall grade for the season leads all players in the NFL, regardless of position.

George Kittle – 91.1 overall grade last night. 93.7 overall grade for the season is the highest of any player in the NFL. Forced a season-high four missed tackles yesterday. He now has 11 missed tackles forced which is tied for NFL lead among TEs



He also gained 3.43 yards per route run, which was the highest of any player with more than one target.



He's third among all pass catchers at 2.96 Y/RR for the season. pic.twitter.com/xcZFkgP66f







Kittle is about as sure-handed as they come. The third-year pro's 80.7 percent catch rate is up 16 percent from last season, when he broke the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end with 1,377.

While Kittle is averaging nearly 20 fewer receiving yards per game than 2018, his 5.8 receptions per game are up from 5.5.

Kittle had an MRI on his knee on Friday and the 49ers received positive news. He has a minor ailment, and it's clear how crucial his play is for the 49ers to remain unbeaten.

After playing on a short week in Arizona, the 49ers have plenty of time to rest and relax before facing the Seahawks on Monday, Nov. 11, at Levi's Stadium.

