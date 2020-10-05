George Kittle puts 49ers in the lead

There aren’t that many regulars left on either side of this Eagles-49ers game.

But the guy who might be the best of them — even when both teams are healthy — is there, and asserting himself.

Tight end George Kittle just gave the 49ers a 14-8 lead with a touchdown in the third quarter, continuing a strong night.

He already has nine catches for 108 yards, and no other skill position player has more than 53 yards rushing or receiving.

The 49ers need him after his two-week absence with a knee problem, and he’s the one guy delivering.

