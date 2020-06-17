George Kittle pushes for Aaron Judge to join 49ers with 'The Rock' GIF

George Kittle is all-in on the idea of Aaron Judge joining the 49ers.

A day after Judge joked about the idea if there is no MLB season, the 49ers' All-Pro tight end tweeted back at the New York Yankees outfielder with a GIF of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Judge grew up in Linden, California -- just outside of Stockton -- and was a wide receiver for Linden High School, so it's not farfetched to think Judge could step on a football field and hold his own.

Coming in at 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, Judge would be a monster on the 49ers' offense. Coach Kyle Shanahan can only dream of drawing up plays with Judge, Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk running around the field.

With the 2020 MLB season in limbo, players might need to find something to do this fall. But Judge putting his body on the line in the NFL might not sit well with the Yankees.

While I'd love to see Judge don a 49ers uniform, it's one of those things we will just have to daydream about.

Maybe we'll see Judge on the sideline cheering on Kittle and the 49ers at Levi's Stadium this fall.

