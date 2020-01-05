"Just be you, and we are great."

Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle played a huge role in the success of the 2019-20 season for the 49ers. Whether he was hyping the team up or continuously running while having his facemask in the grasps of Saints tight end Marcus Williams.

That 48-46 victory over New Orleans was extra special.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

49ers CEO Jed York embraced defensive tackle Solomon Thomas after the emotional win. Thomas' sister took her own life in January of 2018. Tony York, Jed's younger brother, committed suicide one year and a day prior to that Sunday game. It was a special, heartwrenching embrace that was filled with tears in their eyes.

Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to a locker room that was overwhelmed with emotions -- Jed was too emotional to speak. They knew it would be a tough one, but they were there for one another. Those "family" chants they say after a huddle mean more than just being in sync with each other.

[RELATED: Beathard returns to practice after brother's tragic death]

That game, and others -- along with plenty of Greg Papa touchdown calls are on the latest episode of the 49ers' "Brick by Brick," on YouTube.

Kittle may have started with hyping up his teammates, but he ended the day being ever so thankful for his very special owner -- and joining the 49ers in winning the NFC West.

George Kittle preaches 49ers' family values in latest 'Brick by Brick' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area