George Kittle pokes fun at Jimmy Garoppolo after 49ers beat Patriots

Kittle pokes fun at Jimmy G on IG after 49ers beat Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' favorite October holiday isn't Halloween. It's National Tight Ends Day, which falls on the fourth Sunday of the month.

On the second annual holiday, the 49ers went into Foxboro, Mass. and beat the life out of the New England Patriots, riding out of Gillette Stadium with a 33-6 victory.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who felt good after beating his former team, celebrated the holiday he inadvertently created by posting a series of images on his Instagram account.

Garoppolo's No. 1 target, George Kittle, was quick to respond in the comments with a funny shot at his quarterback.

"Jim throwing me a pass is equal to a phone call so we are all good 🙌🏻," Kittle wrote.

In case you missed it, Kittle and Garoppolo have a history when it comes to the latter calling or texting the former.

In January, on Super Bowl Opening Night, Kittle revealed that Garoppolo is really, really bad at texting.

"He is the worst texter of all time," Kittle told the media in Miami on Jan. 27. "I'm telling you, he leaves me on 'Read' all the time. I'll be like 'Hey Jimmy, I've got a question. Maybe on this play, should I run my route like this?' No response. 'Jimmy, want to go to a movie?' No response. And then next day he's like 'Yeah, I got your text. I just didn't respond.' Thanks, Jim. That's awesome. So yeah, he's a bad texter. Bad communication."

Garoppolo admitted Kittle was telling the truth a few days later.

"That's very true," Garoppolo told reporters in Miami. "There's a little asterisk around there because I will get back to him most of the time, it just happens three hours later than [when] he texted me. Yeah, I don't know, I'm just bad at it, man. I'll look at my phone, say, 'Alright, I'll text you in two minutes,' put it down. And then the next day comes and I'm like, 'Damn.' But yeah, he keeps me honest about it."

Whether or not Garoppolo has improved his texting skills, he did something Sunday night that might be a bigger sign of respect to the current generation.

Is there anything cooler than an IG shout out? *There is. Just don't tell this generation.*