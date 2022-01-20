George Kittle: Playoff game at Lambeau Field a dream come true

Playing on the road in the postseason is usually something teams want to avoid and that’s all the more true when the road game is in Green Bay on a frigid January night, but one key 49ers player is fired up about the prospect of being in Lambeau Field this weekend.

Tight end George Kittle played in a 33-30 loss to the Packers in Green Bay during the 2018 season and said on Wednesday that he’s eager to get another chance to play at one of the most venerated venues in sports.

“Lambeau is going to be awesome,” Kittle said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Historic stadium. Haven’t played there since 2018. Very excited to go there. It’s really kind of a dream come true. Looking forward to that experience, playing a night playoff game at Lambeau, zero degrees. What more could you ask for?”

The only other thing Kittle and the 49ers could ask for is to leave Lambeau with a win that would set them up to play on the road again in the NFC Championship Game. The setting wouldn’t have the same history as Lambeau, but that’s a trade Kittle and company will be happy to make.

