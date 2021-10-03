George Kittle will play vs. Seahawks

49ers tight end George Kittle was listed as questionable and wasn’t sure if his body would say he can go today against the Seahawks, but he will be on the field.

Kittle will play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A calf injury sidelined Kittle at practice during the week, and it was unclear throughout the week whether he would be able to play. But it appears he’s feeling good enough today.

Today is a big day in the NFC West, with the 3-0 Rams and 3-0 Cardinals meeting in addition to the 2-1 49ers facing the 1-2 Seahawks. The 49ers are eager to move into second place behind the Rams-Cardinals loser, while the Seahawks are desperate not to fall three games behind the Rams-Cardinals winner.

