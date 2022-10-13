George Kittle: Our offense is definitely clicking, I’m feeling like myself

The 49ers offense had a dreadful night against the Broncos in an 11-10 Week Three loss, but things have gone considerably better the last two weeks.

After gaining 267 yards and turning the ball over three times against Denver, the 49ers had 327 yards and no turnovers in a 24-9 win over the Rams. Last Sunday saw them run for more than 150 yards and get two passing touchdowns from Jimmy Garoppolo in a 37-15 win over the Panthers.

Tight end George Kittle cited those performances this week while saying the unit is “definitely clicking a little bit” as they’ve found “more of a rhythm” with Garoppolo settled into the starting job. Kittle’s own production hasn’t spiked since his return from a groin injury, but he sounds like he expects that to happen now that he’s closer to 100 percent.

“I’ll tell you, these last 10 days, I’ve definitely felt like myself,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Battling back from a little groin stuff, that’s never really fun, and just got to get back into that. But I definitely, this last week, I felt at my best playing. Nothing new came up from that, so I get to continue that streak and just keep going.”

Kittle has 11 catches for 99 yards in three games and he lost a fumble against the Panthers. If he can find his groove, the 49ers offense will likely be clicking more than a little bit against Atlanta.

