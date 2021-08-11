George Kittle not ready to forgive Trey Lance for underestimating speed

Kittle jokingly holds grudge against Lance for underestimating speed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle may forgive, but he never forgets.

Trey Lance underestimated the 49ers All Pro’s speed on a deep pass during training camp and Kittle has yet to let it go. The No. 3 overall pick may never live it down. However, it’s always in good fun with the tight end.

Overall, Kittle has been impressed with the rookie signal-caller who has shown his maturity in the locker room and on the field. But until the two connect on a go route or a deep post, expect the sarcastic jabbing of Lance to continue.

“He’s 21-years old, it is what it is,” Kittle said with a laugh. “He will hopefully learn at some point and just throw the ball out there.”

Kittle has noticed the rookie quarterback’s work ethic and appreciates his diligence. Lance also has quickly fit into a locker room that has been very close-knit since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch came to Santa Clara.

“He’s very professional every single day,” Kittle said. “He enjoys it. I like being around people that enjoy what they do, love what they do. You can tell by the time and effort he puts in -- whether he is in the training room, at his locker looking at his iPad, he is just always doing something. He is never wasting time and I appreciate that.”

Kittle, who entered the league at 23 years old, may make fun of the rookie’s age but also recognizes the challenges it presents. Regardless of the age difference, the tight end has taken reps with the second team and the two have been developing chemistry on the field.

The tight end is also one of the regular “receivers” during quarterback warm-ups.

“Trey’s great,” Kittle said. “He’s got a great personality, he’s got plenty of energy. He has a good vibe. He’s definitely a 21-year-old. I connect with him well now, and I think we would have been best friends if I was 21.

“He definitely has his head on a lot straighter than I did when I was 21, and I know that I would not be in the NFL as a 21-year old so kudos to him.”

