George Kittle not practicing, Emmanuel Sanders does walkthrough for 49ers

The 49ers were quick to clarify that head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t rule tight end George Kittle out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, but it is looking like it is just a matter of time before that happens.

Kittle sat out of practice for the second straight day on Thursday. He suffered knee and ankle injuries when the 49ers played the Cardinals in Week Nine and did not play in the team’s overtime loss to the Seahawks last Monday.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders hurt his ribs in that game and didn’t practice Wednesday. Reporters at the open portion of 49ers practice noted that he took part in a walkthough before heading inside when practice got going.

Running backs Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman also missed practice. Breida is expected to miss this weekend’s game with an ankle injury and the team said Coleman was excused for personal reasons.