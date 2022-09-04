George Kittle names Eagles' Dallas Goedert as NFL's most underrated right end

Kittle's surprising choice for NFL's most underrated tight end originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nobody knows tight ends better than George Kittle.

As a founder of Tight End University, the 49ers star has gotten to know some of the position's most talented players both on and off the field.

While there are several top tight ends to choose from as the NFL’s best (himself included), Kittle recently told his former teammate Richard Sherman there’s one in the league who doesn’t receive enough love.

“I think one of my most underrated guys, Dallas Goedert with Philly,” Kittle said on Sunday’s episode of “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “I don’t think he gets any credit. He’s phenomenal. He’s really good in the run game, and I think he’s really, really good in the pass game. He’s got a great feel for it.”

Along with Goedert, Kittle named Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews, and Las Vegas Raiders’ Darren Waller as other tight ends he loves to watch on film who are doing “incredible” things.

But with Jalen Hurts looking to lead a new-look Eagles team to success in the NFC East, Kittle projects a big season ahead for Goedert. Wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown are sure to attract plenty of attention from defenders, leaving room for the tight end to cause some damage.

“And I know that [Goedert’s] QB really likes him, so he’s going to get a lot of passes, especially now that they have receivers on the outside that can really ball,” Kittle continued. “He’s going to eat in that middle.”

Goedert ranked fifth in the NFL in total receiving yards with 830 in 2021, just 80 yards behind Kittle (910). Andrews (1,361), Kelce (1,125), and the Atlanta Falcons’ Kyle Pitts (1,026) rounded out the top three in receiving yards last season. Goedert's four touchdowns had him tied for sixth in the league along with eight other tight ends.

It’s not only Goedert’s offensive output but his intangible abilities that Kittle admires as well. The 49ers tight end also offers more than touchdowns and highlight-worthy catches as an expert run blocker, so it’s no surprise that Goedert caught his eye.

San Francisco doesn’t play Philadelphia this season, so Kittle will be able to watch and admire the NFL’s “most underrated” tight end from afar this season.

That is, unless they meet in the playoffs.

If that happens, it’s every tight end for himself.

