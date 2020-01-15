George Kittle misses practice with ankle injury

As the 49ers prepare to host the NFC Championship, one of their key players was unable to practice on Wednesday due to injury.

Tight end George Kittle missed practice due to an ankle problem, according to the team’s injury report. Kittle, who missed two regular-season games with knee and ankle injuries, was not on last week’s injury report. (The attached photo possibly shows the moment the injury occurred, with Kittle’s left ankle caught under Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson after one of the three receptions Kittle made during the divisional-round victory.)

Joining Kittle with the “DNP” designation was defensive lineman Dee Ford, who is still dealing with quad and hamstring injuries. Ford returned to action last week after missing six games, getting a sack and beefing up the pass rush simply with his presence.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander was limited with the pectoral injury that had resulted in his placement on injured reserve (he returned last week). Running back Raheem Mostert (calf) and running back Tevin Coleman (elbow) fully participated.