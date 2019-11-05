George Kittle misses practice as 49ers return to work to face Seahawks

SANTA CLARA – Tight end George Kittle was not on the practice field, as the 49ers held a short practice Tuesday to begin preparations to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.

Kittle injured to his left knee on the 49ers' first offensive play in the team's 28-25 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Kittle returned to the game after taking an inadvertent helmet to his knee as he was blocking on a running play.

The star tight end caught six passes for 79 yards, but he left the game in the fourth quarter. Kittle played 51 of the 49ers' 74 offensive snaps.

The 49ers did not provide an injury update Tuesday, but coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Friday that Kittle would at least be limited this week.

"I know he played through a lot of stuff," Shanahan said. "It's going to be tough on him this week, but I feel pretty good that it's not going to be a longer-term thing and hopefully we'll be able to get him back this week."

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon also was not on the field Tuesday before the 49ers went through an hourlong practice. Witherspoon has missed the past five games with a foot injury.

Left tackle Joe Staley, right tackle Mike McGlinchey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk were back at practice Tuesday. Staley has missed six games with a fractured left lower leg, while McGlinchey and Juszczyk have missed four games apiece with knee sprains.

