George Kittle meets grandmother's expectations with big game in 49ers' win

Kittle lives up to grandmother's expectations in 49ers' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — In the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, George Kittle had luck on his side in his two-touchdown performance.

The All-Pro’s 100-year-old grandmother, Lugene, nicknamed “Lucky,” was in attendance for the club’s regular-season finale. Unable to travel from Iowa often, it was the first NFL game Lucky has been able to attend.

“That was awesome, are you kidding me?” Kittle said after the game. “Just being able to see her. I don’t get to see her too often because she’s back in Iowa. To get her out here and score for her. It was really special and I know my mom had a great time too.”

Kittle put on a show for his grandmother, catching four of his six targets for 29 yards and two scores. In his 15 regular season appearances, the All-Pro has racked up 60 completions on 86 targets for 765 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns.

The Iowa product might have recorded fewer yards than he did in his All-Pro season (1,053) in 2019, but his yards per reception of 12.73 actually is higher than his mark of 12.4 from that year. Kittle jokingly shared that he felt the pressure to meet his grandmother’s expectations in the team’s win.

“She said I looked really good and that I was going to have a great game today,” Kittle said of his pregame conversation with his grandmother. “She’s going to have to come to some playoff games too, just to speak it into existence.”

Kittle has been a reliable target for 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy with three of his four multiple-touchdown games coming after the rookie took over the starting role. Kittle believes Purdy has what it takes to continue his success into the postseason and without skipping a beat with the offense seemingly getting better each game.

Kittle, however, will not be looking too far ahead, staying true to the advice that he lives by, given to him by his grandmother.

“Since I was a kid she told me, ‘Treat people how you want to be treated. Be kind to people,’” Kittle said. “‘Appreciate people for who they are, and don’t judge people. Appreciate everyone for what they bring to the table.’

“‘Be present in all situations because moments come and go and you don’t want to be aloof and not realize how special the moment is. Appreciate and learn from them and get better from them.’”

The entire Kittle family likely will never forget the moments they shared on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, which included the entire stadium singing “Happy Birthday” to Lucky during a game break.