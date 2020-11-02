George Kittle may be out for season with foot injury

The injury news for the 49ers keeps getting worse.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle has a fracture in his foot and will miss extended time, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s unclear whether Kittle will be able to return this season.

Although the 49ers are 4-4 and still in playoff contention, injuries are piling up, and Kittle is one of their most important players. It’s hard to see San Francisco remaining in contention down the stretch, and that my make the 49ers decide not to risk putting Kittle back on the field late in the season, even if he’s ready.

It’s hard to be optimistic about the 49ers right now.

